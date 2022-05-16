Wattala Anthonians celebrate 80th anniversary

Source:Dailymirror

St. Anthony’s College Wattala will celebrate its 80th Anniversary this year with a Lasallian College Magazine to recall the golden memories of yesteryears.

Rev. Fr. Mal Fernando the Rector and heads the Committee- which includes Rev.Brothers of Lasalian community- invite all Past Teachers, Old Boys and Well-wishers to contribute with write-ups, articles, photographs, past magazines and souvenirs and paper-cuttings to be published therein.

Such contributions can be sent into

1. Br. Placidus Fernando, Secretary Magazine Committee, No. 51, Lasallian Center, Temple Road, Mutwal, Colombo-15. He can be reached at 0773432002 or via email: mplacidusfernando@gmail.com

2. Mr. Ranjan de Silva, Tel: 0773871206 or via email ranjandesilva14@yahoo.com

3. Niroshan Perera Tel-0777587360 or via email niroshan_perera@combank.net

4. Joseph Joachim, Tel- 0773219650 or via email josephjoachim61@gmail.com

You may send in your contributions in English, Sinhala or Tamil.

Contributions must be sent in before the end of June.