UK: Scottish Police Review Sri Lankan Police Training

Source:Illinoisnewstoday

(London) – The Scottish Government needs to provide details of a review of Scottish police training. Sri Lanka Police, Human Rights Watch, liberation from torture, Sri Lankan campaign for peace and justice, and Pax Christie Scotland Said in a letter To Scottish Attorney General Keith Brown. The Scottish Minister must exercise the authority to suspend the training program. This risks appearing to support Sri Lanka’s abusive police action.

Sri Lankan police in recent months are allegedly responsible for torture and extrajudicial killings.They are involved With such a pattern of abuse Despite being trained by the Scottish police, for many yearsAlmost continuouslyAfter 2013.

“Scottish police should stop the Sri Lankan training program until the Sri Lankan government and police have shown their willingness to reform.” Yasmine Ahmed, UK Director of Human Rights Watch. “The Scottish Minister has the authority to end this program, but it does not respond to government human rights support.”

Scottish government Important purpose of the training program Dealing with gender-based violence.But a spokesman for the Sri Lankan police Said recently A television talk show shows that it is not police policy to detain or prosecute a man who allegedly threatened or assaulted his wife. “We try to adjust the problem,” he said. “What happens to the children when we send the person back, the husband and wife break up?” Human rights groups are under the control of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who took office in November 2019, and Sri Lankan police Is also targeted Minority and religious minorities for abuse, suppression of objections, narrowing of civil society space.

UK: Scottish Police Review Sri Lankan Police Training