Uncrowned Mrs. Sri Lanka admitted to hospital following brawl

Source:Dailymirror

Pushpika De Silva, who was uncrowned the Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021 title shortly after she was named the winner in the Mrs. Sri Lanka pageant held last night, has been admitted to hospital today morning due to head injuries after her crown was snatched away from her head by reigning Mrs. World Caroline Jurie.

Pushpika’s assistant told Daily Mirror that Pushpika had suffered serious injuries to her scalp and was under treatment. She was also suffering from severe depression after the incident last night.

She further said that Pushpika was not divorced from her husband and the accusations levelled against her by Jurie were all false.

Pushpika has also lodged a complaint against Caroline Jurie and Chula Padmendra, who supported Jurie’s actions on stage, stating they intended to harm her by getting violent.