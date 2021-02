Vaas announces resignation from post as fast bowling coach

Source:Ceylontoday

Former Sri Lanka Cricketer and Consultant Bowling Coach of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Chaminda Vaas announced today his resignation from his post, effective from 26 March.

Vaas was appointed as SLC’s fast bowling coach for the upcoming West Indies Tour on Friday (19).

A release issued by Sri Lanka Cricket also stated that Vass will not be taking part in the tour of West Indies.