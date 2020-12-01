VALE – DR OLGA MENDIS

09 Oct 1927 – 23 Nov 2020

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Beloved wife of the late Dr Mervyn (N.M.P) Mendis, much loved and loving mother of Drs Duleep, Roshan & Priya Mendis. Loved mother-in-law of Dr Gayali (Kalani) & Sreeni and beloved grandmother of Dr Dilshan, Shamara and Sachin.

Her wish was for her remains to be handed over to the Medical Faculty of the University of Melbourne. As the body donation program was suspended during the pandemic, her wish could not be fulfilled.

A private funeral will be held attended by family only.

When the current restrictions are relaxed and many can assemble together next year, a memorial service will be held, when all will be welcome to attend.

If you wish to contact the family,

Email: mendisfamily2020@gmail.com

Source: Age Newspaper, Published 28 November 2020