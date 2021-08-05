VALID PROTESTS IN DEMOCRACY – Gajalakshmi Paramasivam

Adaderana report – ‘Dozens arrested at protest in front of Presidential Secretariat’ states:

[Police Spokesman Senior DIG Ajith Rohana stated that statements are being recorded from the arrestees.

They are to be produced before the court under provisions of the Quarantine & Prevention of Diseases Ordinance, the Penal Code and the National Thoroughfares Act.]

We have had similar protests here in Australia also and they were stated to be specifically against the governments’ rules regarding Covid. When are such protests moral in democracy?

In democracy – the power of the People is vested in the government. The power is that of belief. Hence, even though government has majority votes, minority that believes through an adverse form has the power to defeat it. This was manifested twice in Sri Lankan Parliament where Tamils became the official Opposition. The first was in 1977 which confirmed the Vaddukoddai Resolution 1976 to be that of belief and later in 2015 when the war was silenced and Tamils endured the pain. This is our David & Goliath story. How did we override the power of majority? The following passage in Wikipedia’s report gives me an indicator:

[David and Goliath confront each other, Goliath with his armor and javelin, David with his staff and sling. “The Philistine cursed David by his gods”, but David replies: “This day the Lord will deliver you into my hand, and I will strike you down, and I will give the dead bodies of the host of the Philistines this day to the birds of the air and to the wild beasts of the earth; that all the earth may know that there is a God in Israel and that all this assembly may know that God saves not with sword and spear; for the battle is God’s, and he will give you into our hand.”]

To my mind they both invoked the power of their beliefs in themselves through their respective god forms. The parallel is part of Hindu legends also. Weapons are apparently empowered through mantras. Stated the other way around the weapon’s mind is merged with that of the investment made by the user through the skills to use the weapon. I presented this as follows in my yesterday’s article – headed COINIDENCE OR WAY OF TRUTH?:

[Our Service Energies come to us – so we would continue along our belief based pathway. Is everything relative as Ravi as said? Yes if we come out of our circle of belief; no if we stay within our circle of sovereign belief. ]

Once we believe, we confirm that have transcended relativity. This then means that we are connected to Universal Energy which is exponential in value. When we do not believe, we need to use relativity as per our current structures. That would protect us from damaging others’ contributions to the common structure/group. Hence laws common to both sides. In the David & Goliath example, Goliath demonstrated consciousness of his power as follows:

[Twice a day for 40 days, morning and evening, Goliath, the champion of the Philistines, comes out between the lines and challenges the Israelites to send out a champion of their own to decide the outcome in single combat, but Saul is afraid. David accepts the challenge.]

Goliath depended on relative power but David, the shepherd, invoked the sovereign power of his belief in Israel which was pure of relativity. David was also humble enough to seek and get the blessings of the king. This meant that he had the sovereign power of the whole of Israel.

Likewise in Sri Lanka, those who believe in the whole of Sri Lanka have the power to easily defeat relative power of majority. To defeat a government that is empowered by belief – one needs to go deeper than the level at which the government operates. Protestors need this power to defeat the government elected by majority. The older the form of belief the stronger the sovereign power through vertical pathway. Likewise, the greater the diversity in form between current contributors to the issue the stronger the sovereign power through the lateral path of democracy. Man and woman producing babies confirm this lateral power.

In terms of the virus which spreads exponentially – we need to stay within our areas of sovereignty and leave it to the Universal Power to do the rest.

Einstein is reported to have said, “Everything is energy and that’s all there is to it. Match the frequency of the reality you want and you cannot help but get that reality. It can be no other way.”

The level at which we manifest our Energy independently – is our reality. This could be as an individual or a group. Those who are protesting during the spread of killer virus are confirming that like soldiers going into a battlefield – they are not fearful of dying or that they do not believe in the government’s presentation of the dangers of the virus. If latter and the claims are based on belief – they are being empowered by David.