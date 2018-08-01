by In

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY

ACQUISITIONS FOR

THE MONTH OF JULY 2018

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY

7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.

Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040

E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >

Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >



BOOKS

The Square Circle by Sarath Jayasena, 2017. The Life of the Poet by Jean Arasanayagam, 2017. Names and Numbers, Stories by Chiranthi Rajapakse, 2017

(No’s 1 – 3, Anonymous donation)

MAGAZINE

‘Serendib’, The In Flight Magazine of Sri Lankan Airlines, April 2018 ‘Serendib’, The In Flight Magazine of Sri Lankan Airlines, May 2018

(No’s 1 -2, Donated by David Nugera, Keilor, Vic

NEWSLETTERS

The Newsletter of the Eighty Club, Melbourne, Inc, Newsletter No 146, July – Nov 2018. “Outreach” Newsletter, Voluntary Outreach Club Inc (VOC), July 2018. Newsletter, The Burgher Welfare League of WA Inc, Vol 29.1, July 20i8. “Silverscene”, Newsletter of The Silver Fawn Club Inc, Qld, July/August 2018

OTHERS

Souvenir – Melbourne High School Sri Lanka Cricket Tour 2016.

(Donated by Hemal Gurusinghe, Chelsea Heights, Vic)