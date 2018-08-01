VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY- ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF JULY 2018

VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY-
ACQUISITIONS FOR
VICTOR MELDER SRI LANKA LIBRARY
7, Benambra Street, Broadmeadows, Vic 3047, Australia.
Telephone + 61 3 9309 4040
E-mail < melder.rjvm1935@bigpond.com >
Web Site < www.vmsl-library.com >
THOSE WISHING TO DONATE BOOKS & OTHER PUBLICATIONS TO THIS LIBRARY, PLEASE CONTACT ME AT ABOVE ADDRESS, BY EMAIL OR TELEPHONE. Thank You.
ACQUISITIONS FOR THE MONTH OF JULY 2018
BOOKS
- The Square Circle by Sarath Jayasena, 2017.
- The Life of the Poet by Jean Arasanayagam, 2017.
- Names and Numbers, Stories by Chiranthi Rajapakse, 2017
(No’s 1 – 3, Anonymous donation)
MAGAZINE
- ‘Serendib’, The In Flight Magazine of Sri Lankan Airlines, April 2018
- ‘Serendib’, The In Flight Magazine of Sri Lankan Airlines, May 2018
(No’s 1 -2, Donated by David Nugera, Keilor, Vic
NEWSLETTERS
- The Newsletter of the Eighty Club, Melbourne, Inc, Newsletter No 146, July – Nov 2018.
- “Outreach” Newsletter, Voluntary Outreach Club Inc (VOC), July 2018.
- Newsletter, The Burgher Welfare League of WA Inc, Vol 29.1, July 20i8.
- “Silverscene”, Newsletter of The Silver Fawn Club Inc, Qld, July/August 2018
OTHERS
- Souvenir – Melbourne High School Sri Lanka Cricket Tour 2016.
(Donated by Hemal Gurusinghe, Chelsea Heights, Vic)
- The Old Warrior Class M 1 Loco back on the Track by Dr Frank Wingler, August 2016, 12pp, with colour photos.
- The Class M 2 Diesel Electric Locomotives in Sri Lanka –The “Canadian Warriors”, by Dr Frank Wingler, August 2016, 16pp, with colour photos.
No Comments