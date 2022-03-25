Video from MKS – Melanie Oesch – The Queen Of Yodelling – by Desmond Kelly.

Something different again, from Keith Benett. For anyone who thinks that yodeling is just a hillbilly pastime, think again. It is one of the most difficult aspects of singing.

To reach this falsetto range, with the power necessary to keep a song on the same level as normally sung, cannot be accomplished by too many Vocalists. I loved this effort and decided that all e’Lanka members would love it too, so here we go, yodelling our way to Hillbilly Heaven. Please do not try it, if you cannot sing, even in the bathroom. I would not want anyone to choke. Please enjoy this video.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.