Special journeys banned for WP private buses from tomorrow to Sep. 8 The use of private passenger buses for special journeys has been banned in the Western Province from tomorrow (1) to September 8, Western Province Road Passenger Transport Authority Chairman Thusitha Kularathna said.

Gota says he will join JO protest Former defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who kept away from mainstream politics so far, said today that would not remain silent when the country was heading towards disaster and would join Wednesday's ‘Jana Balaya’ protest organised by the joint opposition (JO).

Ousted Australian PM Turnbull quits politics Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who was ousted last week, has formally tendered his resignation from federal parliament, The Australian reported today.The country’s 29th prime minister, who served as the Liberal member for the Sydney seat of Wentworth for 14 years, handed in his resignation letter to Speaker of the House Tony Smith this afternoon.

Gnanasara Thera’s plea: CA declines to grant permission The Court of Appeal today declined to grant permission to the application filed on behalf of Ven. Gnanasara Thera, to file an appeal to the Supreme Court against his conviction.The Court of Appeal was of the view that there was no legal grounds for the application.