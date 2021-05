Water levels of Kelani Ganga, Gin Ganga, Maha Oya on the rise

Source:Dailynews

The water level of the Kelani Ganga (Nagalagam Street and Hanwell), Kalu (Putupaula, Millakanda), Gin Ganga and Maha Oya is currently rising to ‘Alert Level’ due to the prevailing rainfall, stated the Disaster Management Center.

Accordingly, the people living in low-level areas of these rivers have been advised to move to safer locations due to the threat of floods.