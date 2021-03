Waterfalls of Sri Lanka indexed by Location

Source:Amazinglanka

Sri Lanka, in comparison to its size, has perhaps the largest number of waterfalls of any country in the world. Indeed, there are over 500 recorded waterfalls in Sri Lanka. Dr. Eberhard Kautzsch’s was the first to publish a dedicated book on listing all the known waterfalls of Sri Lanka in “A Guide to Waterfalls of Sri Lanka” published in 1983. He listed 99 waterfalls and LCWF put an consolidated effort to develop an complete list of waterfalls of Sri Lanka in early 2000’s listing 382 waterfalls expanding Dr. Eberhard Kautzsch’s list.

This list based on the LCWF database but has been expanded by further, currently listing over 465 waterfalls. More information has been added to each waterfall and most has been accurately mapped on Google Maps. Some of the mistakes made on original database has been also corrected.

This work is not over yet and many more waterfalls known only to local communities are yet to be listed. If you like to provide additional information on any waterfall please contact the site owner.



* indicates some discrepancy (name, height or location) of waterfall database information by Lanka Council of Waterfalls (LCWF). See the information on the waterfall to find out this in detail. ** indicates a waterfall not listed in the LCWF database

Badulla District

Colombo District

Galle District

Gampaha District

Hambantota District

Number Name Meters 001 Sapugahadola Ella (Sapugaharoda Ella) 25

Kalutara District

Kandy District

Kegalle District

Kurunegala District

Number Name Meters 001 Wadakada Ella Falls 6

Matale District

Matara District

Monaragala District

Nuwara Eliya District

Ratnapura District

Popular Waterfalls in the Sinheraja Rain Forest Reserve

There are 19 waterfalls in the rain forest of of Sinharaja. The most popular waterfalls are listed below