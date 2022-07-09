‘We can barely think of buying food’: Life in Sri Lanka – By Chris Barrett

Atukorale was a self-made success. She took up farming in 2015 after running a string of communication centres offering services such as photocopying and printing, and before last year had made about 100,000 rupees a month. She still scrapes together 80,000 a month (about $320), but it is worth markedly less. Even though chemical fertilisers can be used again – the ban was reversed last November – prices are eye-watering due to lack of supply. “I’m scared that I will lose even the level I’m maintaining now,” she says. “I had a target that by the age of 40 to 45, I would be doing reasonably well with farming. Now, of course, I’m absolutely lost.”The turmoil in Sri Lanka’s food bowl highlights just why so many are struggling to feed themselves – and the forecast for the months ahead is even more grim. Vimlendra Sharan, the Sri Lanka representative of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation, has predicted crop yields in this year’s harvest to again be down by 50 per cent.

There are also increasing concerns about malnutrition and not just as a result of falling harvests. In hospital maternity wards, the exhaustion of foreign currency reserves has led to a shortage of sachets of micronutrients given to new mothers. Their absence is representative of a wider dearth of drugs and other supplies in the country’s much-vaunted public health sector, which held up pretty well during the pandemic.

At the National Hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka’s largest, the blood bank has been running low on crucial supplies. “We have an ample amount of blood donors,” says Rajeev Menon, the 38-year-old doctor who runs the department. “You go to a village, or you go to any blood-donation camp, or you put it out on social media that we need blood for a particular thing, and more donors than you need will want to come in. But the problem is we have a limited stock of blood bags.”

Dwindling fuel resources prompted major operations to be postponed because doctors and nurses were stuck in queues at petrol stations.

As a result, packs of blood have been reserved for the most essential surgeries, and those booked for routine operations have been asked to postpone them. Hospitals have also been running out of crucial equipment such as endotracheal tubes to treat newborns and others for procedures like catheterisation. Alarmingly, dwindling fuel resources by mid-June prompted major operations such as heart surgeries to be postponed because doctors and nurses were stuck in queues at petrol stations, or taking their chances on a bus, or riding long distances to work on a bicycle. The Apeksha Hospital, Sri Lanka’s leading cancer treatment facility, warned that it risked disruption because its employees were having such difficulty showing up.

Sitting in his rundown office on the hospital’s ground floor, Menon says he always wanted to be a doctor, having idolised his father who, as a GP, was treated like a god in the remote villages he worked in. Menon trained in St Petersburg, Russia, because places in medical school were so hard to secure in Sri Lanka, but “I always had that feeling that I had to come back, to do some service for these people.”

He remains committed to the task, even though, on top of everything else, medical workers have had to swallow a cut in wages introduced in May. By Australian standards, doctors in Sri Lanka were already paid a pittance. With allowances, Menon, whose wife is also a doctor, earned about 200,000 rupees a month. Since May, 15 per cent of that has been stripped away.

After two years of the pandemic, he worries about intensifying pressure on medical staff who, on top of demands at work, are left battling to pay their mortgages and rent – or in the case of one of his employees, to even afford a three-wheeler ride to the hospital. Without an urgent restocking of medicine and equipment, the uncertainty of how patients might react also plays on his mind. “You know, they are economically burdened. They are under stress,” he says. “They come to the hospital and when we tell them that there is no medicine … definitely there will be a knee-jerk reaction.”

Leaving his house near Colombo’s town hall in jeans and joggers on May 9, it didn’t take long for Roshan Mahanama to realise this would not be a regular Sunday-afternoon walk. The World Cup-winning former Sri Lankan cricketer, a household name on the island, planned to take his usual route, north towards Beira Lake, in central Colombo, before pivoting west in the direction of the Galle Face, the city’s landmark coastal park and promenade.

That morning he had laid an advertising voiceover for an Indian company whose products fix roof leaks, and had heard that busloads of pro-government supporters were being transported into the city for a meeting at Temple Trees, the official residence of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. The information was spot-on, but after gathering there, the loyalists then boarded the buses again and headed for the Galle Face, where the main protest site had been set up for weeks outside the office of Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

When they arrived, all hell broke loose. They attacked the demonstrators with sticks and clubs and set fire to their encampment and in response, the hitherto peaceful protesters went on a rampage themselves, torching the homes of MPs aligned with the Rajapaksas, whose family has been the dominant force in Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades and has been dogged by allegations of corruption. Amid the violence there were nine deaths, and as protesters converged on Temple Trees, PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned.

Striding towards Beira Lake, Mahanama, now 56, saw angry protesters burning buses which had been carrying government backers and pushing vehicles into the water. As members of the pro-Rajapaksa mob leapt into the lake themselves to take cover, he urged calm. Later, as he made his way on foot to the Galle Face, he witnessed more chaos. Only the unusual intervention of a group of lawyers, forming a line and holding hands with one another, stood between confrontation erupting between demonstrators and the police.

“They were so mad. People knew that these buses were coming,” says Mahanama, who played 52 Tests as a batsman and went on to oversee many

others as an international match referee. “It’s very sad. That’s the last thing you want – your own people fighting, or fighting with anyone, for that matter. You don’t want to see a bloodbath.”

In a nation where cricket is almost a religion, Mahanama had been the first

notable ex-player to attend anti-government protests this year, having voiced his support for the movement early on social media as fury with the authorities grew sharply. With a middle-class upbringing on the southern outskirts of Colombo and as a successful cricketer, he has largely been looked after by the establishment. But via the charities he’s involved in, and at his pharmaceutical distribution business, he’s seen how badly many have been hit by Sri Lanka’s downfall and felt compelled to be out on the streets.

“We played in an era where there was no money. It was all about the love for the sport and the pleasure of doing something for your country, and that’s why I have been down there [to the main protest site],” says Mahanama, a father of three daughters, and now a grandfather. “This is a beautiful

country and I am a very proud Sri Lankan.”

Strolling down the Galle Face with Mahanama nearly a month after the violence of early May, all is quiet except for the ever-present sound of waves crashing in from the Indian Ocean, and tuk-tuks and buses rattling along. As drivers honk their horns at him as they pass by, acknowledging his presence, he recalls having to queue for dry rations as a boy in the early 1970s amid another foreign-exchange crunch and communist insurrection.

He speaks of another flashpoint in Sri Lanka’s history he experienced as a child – the mass anti-Tamil riots of 1983 that set the scene for the 26-year civil war between the Sri Lankan military and the Tamil Tigers, who were fighting to establish a separate state in the north and east. More recently, the island endured the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, which left more than 30,000 dead, and the Easter Sunday bombings of 2019, in which 269 people were killed in suicide bombings of churches and luxury hotels.

Sri Lankans have shown remarkable resilience, and Mahanama believes they must rally together once more. At the same time he shares the resentment which has swept across the island, admitting that the more he walks around Colombo, “the more I can’t respect the politicians”.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said he won’t run again at the next presidential election in 2024 but has rejected demands for him to step down immediately, vowing to complete his five-year term. By then, though, his wings might have been clipped anyway. In an effort to appease protesters, the Sri Lankan cabinet in June ticked off on reforms that, if approved by two-thirds of parliament, would reduce the sweeping executive controls of the presidency. They had already been diluted in 2015 after Mahinda Rajapaksa was voted out of the top job – but in 2020, following younger sibling Gotabaya’s election victory, the might of the presidency was restored.

Whatever the case, the legacy of the long-ruling clan is “finished”, according to Anush Wijesinghe, a research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies of Sri Lanka. “This is not an ordinary scenario where people were unhappy with how they were governing and voted them out at an election,” he says. “This is people completely disgusted by their rule, feeling extremely let down by how they managed the country and the perception that they enrich their own pockets.”

Left in such a dire predicament, there is now no neat, linear path out for Sri Lanka, which has been appealing for bridging finance as the UN warned of a “full-blown humanitarian emergency”. Members of the Australian cricket team, who were due to start playing a second Test match against Sri Lanka in Galle on Friday, joined the campaign for assistance, saying they were asking friends to help in any way they could, to “hit this crisis for six”.

Away from the cricket ground, the Australian government announced $50 million of aid for urgent food, healthcare and economic recovery, and expanding cooperation with Colombo on its maritime border protection. It has watched with concern as Sri Lanka unravelled, re-energising the people-smuggling racket as boats of would-be migrants set off for Australia. The two countries also have well-entrenched community connections, with 145,000 Sri Lankan-born people living in Australia, according to last year’s census.

In a troubled global landscape, however, it may not be easy to tug on the heartstrings of donors, so Sri Lanka is going to extraordinary lengths in a bid to help itself. Partly to combat the shortage of fuel and also to address the worsening outlook with food, public-sector employees have been given Fridays off for three months to stay at home and grow their own produce. Members of the state workforce have also been informed that they can travel abroad for work on unpaid leave for the next five years, a move designed to enable them to send cash back from overseas to the broke island.

“It seems appropriate to grant government officials leave of one working day … to engage in agricultural activities in their backyards or elsewhere as a solution to the food shortage that is expected,” a government spokesperson said in June.

Back in eastern Colombo, Rohitha has not been given Fridays off work, but a month before the directive, he decided to do the same. In his spare time, he began planting his own vegetables on a vacant patch of sandy soil near his block after gaining permission from the local authority. Upstairs, on a tiny balcony next to where he has been cooking with firewood, he has been dropping seeds of okra in plastic bottles to germinate.

Out of curiosity, he used to spread seeds around when he lived next to Garbage Mountain and watch them flourish. In the miserable circumstances he has found himself in now, he has harnessed that passion for cultivation. He has planted radishes, chillies, spinach and tomatoes – “the cows have eaten the string beans” – and even produced a Facebook video to show others how they can take advantage of such a space. A group of kids from the block have been helping him with tending to his new vegetable garden, and as they gather around to show off the fruits of their labour, grins bursting on their faces, one says: “I have drawn a picture of this.”

Unfortunately, not everyone can follow Rohitha’s example – in Colombo itself, tens of thousands of people living in flats don’t have access to even a small outdoor area to plant in. But having found one himself, he is eager to teach the children in the neighbourhood “this is necessary for the future” and that no strip of land should go to waste. “I want my child to be in a better place than I am,” he says. “I want him to know one day that I helped him to get to a good place.”