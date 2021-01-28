Webinar on Overview of Taxation and Investment Incentives in Sri Lanka – 2nd February 2021

2nd February 2021 | 10.00 AM LK Time

Join us for a webinar conducted by experts at KPMG Sri Lanka to understand taxation and investment incentives offered by Sri Lanka for investors to help you make better investment decisions. The presentation will be followed by an interactive Q&A session.

I am pleased to inform that the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (CCC) in association with the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka and the Colombo Stock Exchange will be organizing a Virtual Investor Forum in early April 2021.

They are still finalizing the programme, outline etc together with the BOI and CSE and shortly CCC will commence releasing the promotional material. Due to time difference, Forum will focus Day 1 for Asia, ASEAN, Pacific countries and Day 2 for Middle East, Africa and Europe. As of now, this is their plan.

Until the final programme is ready to be released, CCC has planned a series of Webinars on taxation, investment incentives etc. Attached is the first webinar of the series scheduled to be held on 2nd February 2021.

I HOPE THAT IT WOULD AN INTEREST TO YOU TO PARTICIPATE AT THIS WEBINAR ON 2ND FEBRUARY 2021

This webinar is open for Sri Lankan and Foreign Participants.