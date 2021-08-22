WHO pledges further help for Sri Lanka-by Ishara Mudugamuwa

World Health Organization Representative to Sri Lanka Dr. Alaka Singh called on Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella at the Ministry of Health today.

Source:Dailynews

World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Sri Lanka, Dr. Alaka Singh has pledged to provide further assistance to strengthen emergency medical services of the country.

During a discussion held with Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella at the Ministry of Health today, the WHO representative said that the emergency medical service of the country is at a satisfactory level and they hope to discuss with the European Union with regard to the supply of medical oxygen to Sri Lanka.

Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said the Government has taken various measures to control the COVID-19 menace and the maximum possible measures will be taken on behalf of the people of the country without any hesitation.

The Minister commended the World Health Organization (WHO) for its role in curbing the COVID-19 catastrophe globally and said that Sri Lanka, as a country with long-standing relations with the organization, was taking the maximum possible measures to combat the COVID-19.