Sri Lankan Team leaves for Tokyo Paralympics today- by Dhammika Ratnaweera

The Sri Lanka Squad for the Tokyo Para Games

Source:Dailynews

The nine-member Sri Lankan contingent will leave for Tokyo today to participate in the 16th Paralympics, which will be held from August 24 to September 5 in Japan.

The Sri Lankan contingent will include six athletes, one wheelchair tennis player, one archer and one yachtsman in addition to their coaches and officials of the National Paralympics Committee (NPC) of Sri Lanka.

The flag-bearer of the nine-member team, Dinesh Herath will compete in the F46 javelin, while Samitha Dulan and Sampath Hettiarachchi will take part in F44 and F64 javelin.

Meanwhile, Palitha Bandara will line-up in the F42 shot put and Maduranga Subasinghe will compete in the T47 400m.

In addition, Kumudu Priyanka will take part in the T45/46 100m, long jump and Ranjan Dharmasena will be serving the country in wheelchair tennis whilst Sampath Bandara and Mahash Jayakody will aim for medals in archery and rowing events respectively.