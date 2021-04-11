Youth-Led Eco System Management for Disaster Risk Reduction

Source:Island

ChildFund Sri Lanka organised a symposium recently titled ‘Young Leaders for Environment 2021’ to share its experience and showcase youth engagement initiatives on Eco Systems based Disaster Risk Reduction (ECO DRR). These initiatives were based on a three-year project implemented by ChildFund Sri Lanka, with financial assistance from ChildFund Korea. The project was implemented with the technical support from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Held at the BMICH, the symposium welcomed participants including representatives of the government, ChildFund’s alliance members, private sector organisations, local and global institutions and implementing partner agencies.

Objectives of the symposium were; to showcase the work conducted by ChildFund Sri Lanka to promote ECO DRR practices within the country; create a vibrant platform for youth who led the initiatives to share their key accomplishments to a wider local and international audience, and importantly; to lobby stakeholders to mainstream ECO DRR aspects into national level planning.