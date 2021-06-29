Yu Cey Chang ruggerite and administrator par excellence

Source:Dailynews

Yu Cey Chang was a top class rugby player considered by many to be the greatest front row forward . He was a superb ball handler. His overall ability combined with his inspirational leadership and outstanding sportsmanship. He polished his rugby in Kandy at Kandy SC as a player and can be considered as one of the finest exponents of all time in the country with a sound track record, both as a player and administrator in Sri Lanka’s rugby history. Yu Cey Chang started his schooling at Carey College and later joined Trinity College, where he excelled in cricket as a ‘stumper’ at junior level and played junior rugby. He never played for the senior school rugby side. It was at club rugby he shone and was rated as a top front-row forward

He played Under17 rugger for his school in Kandy in1959/60. Soon after school he joined Havelock Sports Club in 1961 and played till1963 and thereafter after taking up planting joined Kandy SC in1964 and was there till 1970.

He gave his best for the Nittawela club and captained the club in 1967, 1968 and half way during the season in1970, that year captain was Denzil Kobbekaduwa , but he was taken back to the Army.

Chang was Secretary of the Kandy SC in 1968 and 1971 and did a good job with limited facilities. He left for Colombo once again after giving up planting. and joined the CH and FC, representing the Maitland Crescent club as player and coach.