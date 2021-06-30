Embrace your individuality with The Body Shop’s Scents of Life fragrance line

Are you fruity, floral, or spicy? What if a tinge of all three combined? Nothing says ‘bespoke’ like your own personal scent, and fragrance enthusiasts now need look no further for their signature scent, with the launch of The Body Shop’s new Scents of Life fragrance line.

At a time where expression of one’s individuality is taking centre stage, the British beauty brand has expanded its expertise in the arena, to encourage its customers to find their own voice –and scent!- through a mix and match collection of sophisticated fragrances, pure essences, and fresh spritzes.

Designed to be mixed, matched, and layered, all scents -although delightful enough as stand-alone fragrances- can be experimented with until decided upon as a bespoke perfume that’s truly and unmatchably you.

The potent and powerful essence oils come in a rich variety of flavours; namely Rose & Cedarwood, Bergamot & Patchouli, Ginger & Cinnamon, Iris & Violet, Musk & Mandarin, and Pomegranate & Red Apple. For the long-lasting Eau de Toilettes, choose from a refined selection of Amber Wonder, Gold Addiction, Pure Attraction, Red Fixation, Spice Sensation, and Bold Ambition. Finally, for that top up layer to take that signature perfume the whole way, the range of uplifting fragrance mists include All Mine, Charm Me, My Pick, Say Yes!, Sweet Love and Feel Alive.

Whether intensely fruity, spicy and gourmand, sweet and woody, playful and floral, or a little bit of it all, feel empowered and enjoy the fun and freedom of mixing and layering with The Body Shop’s new Scents of Life line.

Shop the entirely vegan and cruelty-free Scents of Life collection -and more- from The Body Shop outlets in Colombo (flagship store on Bagatale Road, Colombo City Centre, and at Odel Alexandria Place) and Kandy (Kandy City Centre). Contact 0115765656 for delivery to Colombo & suburbs, and 0774476170 for Kandy & suburbs.