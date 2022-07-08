Yupun first Sri Lankan to run 100m under 10 seconds

Source:Dailymirror

Olympic sprinter Yupun Abeykoon set a new national men’s 100m record, with a time of 9.96secs at the Resisprint International competition held in Switzerland, the frst Sri Lankan to break the 10 second barrier in the event.

Abeykoon won the event, with Cuban sprinter Reynier Mena finishing second in 9.99 secs while Michael Zeze Meba clocked 10.00 secs to finished in third place.

Abeykoon qualified for the 100m finals to clock 10.11s in the 1st Heat, finishing 1st place.