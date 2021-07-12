12-year-old Abhimanyu Mishra becomes youngest grandmaster in chess history-By Ben Morse

When he was just seven, he became the United States Chess Federation’s youngest Expert.

Breaking records is something Mishra has become accustomed to.

At the Vezerkepzo GM Mix tournament, Mishra defeated grandmaster Leon Mendonca in the thrilling ninth round to earn his third and final norm having earned his first two over the previous two months.

(CNN) At just 12 years of age, Abhimanyu Mishra has become the youngest grandmaster in chess history.

He became the youngest National Master when he was nine, and then at 10 years, nine months and 20 days old, he became the youngest ever International Master.