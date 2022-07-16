175th ANNIVERSARY OF ST MATTHEW’S COLLEGE – DEMATAGODA, SRI LANKA – by Charles Schokman

I wonder, could it be by accident, a stroke of luck or the promptings of providence that I came across the website of St Matthew’s College, Dematagoda, Sri Lanka, only to realise much to my delight that on the 17th of July 2022 my college will be celebrating its 175th anniversary.

What an amazing achievement!

I consider it an honour to have the opportunity at the age of 93 to be part of the celebrations and congratulate my Alma Mater on reaching this historic milestone. Perhaps I may be the only oldest student alive?

It is truly wonderful that this College has provided so many educational opportunities to so many generations throughout the years. Inspired by the College motto “Optima Semper Pete” which means to do your best always, the teachers instilled in the minds of its students the importance to make every effort to succeed.

I congratulate the management and teaching staff, both past and present, that succeeded in moving the college from its small school beginnings to become an essential part of the Dematagoda community that it serves. I take this opportunity to thank God for His guidance throughout the college history.

Memories are made of this – St Matthew’s College History

St Matthew’s College was established on the 17th of July 1847, 44 years before my dad was born. My dad, born and bred in Dematagoda attended this College, as it was the only school in this district at that time. It is recorded that at its inception it was know as a church school that came under the Diocese of the Church of England (Anglican Church) but it catered to the children in the community irrespective of race or creed. However, it struggled to exist. During this time there shone a bright light in the form of Marie O”Connor, who was willing to take over the school.

In a tribute paid to her memory by the “Ceylon Churchman” in its Silver Jubilee issue in January 1931 they stated,

“There passed to her rest on Thursday, December 4th,1930 one who for many years toiled with singular devotion in the cause of Christian education. Years ago when the Church School at Dematagoda was about to be closed, Mrs. O’Connor asked for it that she might care for it. As Archdeacon Beven pointed out in his sermon at the Requiem for her in St Matthew’s Church on December 16th, she was not possessed of any remarkable gifts, but she had this one, the determination to pursue steadfastly what she knew to be God’s will for her. It was quite clear to her that it was God’s will that there should be in Dematagoda a church school for children, and that God was calling her to this task in spite of almost insuperable difficulties. She had no other help except the help that God Himself gave her. From such small beginnings St Matthew’s School grew under her fostering care, until she was able to hand over to the present principal, a parish school of wish any parish can be proud, with nearly 400 children, with fine buildings, well equipped, and a splendid staff of devoted teaches”.

In a pastoral letter addressed in 1918 to the Parishioners of St Matthew’s Dematagoda, the late Venerable F.H. de Winter, Archdeacon Emeritus, wrote of Mrs O’Connor:

“But the central figure in the history of St. Matthew’s School is Mrs. O” Conner herself, who since 1905 has steadfastly bourne the heavy burden of maintaining the school, aided indeed by others, including the Bishop himself, the manager and the assistant teachers; but the responsibility has rested on her alone. And but for her devotion and patient industry the school could not have continued to exist at all. It is also much to her credit that in spite of increasing requirements of the Government Codes the school has uniformly done well in the Annual Divinity Examination, obtaining a 2nd Class Certificate with commendation of certain grades every year since 1911”.

Mrs Marie O’Connor was called to her eternal rest on December 4th 1930.

A Brass Tablet fixed at St Matthew’s Church, Dematagoda reads:

SACRED TO THE MEMORY

OF

MARIE ELIZABETH O’CONNOR

Called to rest on December 4th 1930

Who gave her life to the children of the Parish of St Matthew’s,

Teaching them in the love and fear of their Lord and serving Him in quietness and confidence. She saved the School for the Church with rare devotion and skilled service during a period of thirty two years.

At a well-attended Public Meeting organised by Mr. D.S.Seevaratnam. B.A (Principal of the College) on the 7th March, 1931 the following resolution was put forwarded by Rev.G..B. Ekanayake, M.A.D.D. and was passed:

1 The creation of an Endowment Fund of Rs. 500 from the interest of which Annual Scripture Prizes were to be offered to the children of the School in memory of Mrs. O’Connor.

2 The unveiling of a large photograph of Mrs. O’Conner, at the School Hall.

3 The fixing of a tablet at St. Matthew’s Church.

The above information was obtained from a circular letter addressed to students in 1936 by my dad, the late Shelton Schokman, Snr and the late V.E. Solomons (Marie O’ Connor Annual Scripture Prize Endowment Fund). At the time I left College in 1950 the photo of Mrs. O’ Connor still adorned the hall.

In November 1949, my dad presented a belfry to the college in memory of my brother Milton a past student. He died at the age of 21. The belfry was blessed and declared opened by the Rev. Basil Jayewardene, the parish priest of St. Paul’s Church, Kynsey Rd. The college was under the guidance of this parish at that time.

This is what the Principal had to say:

“May I, on behalf of the staff and pupils of the College, thank Mrs. Schokman, your good self and the rest of the family for the very generous gift that has been made to the school in memory of your dear son, the late Milton Schokman, whose education began and ended at St Matthew’s College. We feel that no better tribute can be made to a faithful old pupil than to accept with grateful thanks the belfry and the wayside pulpit presented by his loving parents and to give you our assurance that his name will always be remembered by us and the succeeding generations”. A Challenge Cup (Milton Memorial) was also donated by my dad as a trophy for sports.

My three brothers, two sisters and I completed our studies at St Matthew’s College and as a result of this great education were able to pursue a good life. The entire family migrated to Australia in the seventies. I am now the only surviving member.

My Alma Mater and me.

“For oft, when on my couch I lie

In vacant or in pensive mood,

They flash upon that inward eye

Which is the bliss of solitude”.

I often think about my school days with such fond memories.

Records show that I started schooling at the age of six on the 19th March 1935, and finished schooling in 1950. I missed about two years of studies during the 2nd World War. After the Japanese raid on 5th April 1942 (Easter Sunday) the Government acquisitioned the school building to store bags of Khorasan (a type of wheat). My Kindergarten teacher was Miss Godlief and I remember well her cycling to school.

I was an average student and beside the various subjects I learnt, I took part in all the school activities. The College was divided into ‘Four Houses’ namely—Ekanayake House, De-Winton House, Gunatillaka House and Jayawardena House headed by two teachers. Each student was allocated to one of these Houses. The purpose was for the students to do their best and bring credit to their House, and to also build a good teacher and student relationship. I belonged to Gunatillaka House and this is what was said of me, “among us there toils a valiant youth, Charlie Schokman, who never fails in his duties”.

The annual athletic sports meet was held at the Railway Grounds Mount Mary. I competed in the high jump and was also in the school cricket and football teams. Two concerts were held each year in June and December, and throughout the years I was lucky enough to take part in the concerts. I also helped in the school choir and was assistant secretary of the English Senior Literary Association.

There were many excursions we went on. The most memorable was the trip to Anuradhapura and Sigiriya by train and bus. Sadly, the trip was cut short as we were stung by wasps whilst climbing the Rock.

In my later school years, I was given the privilege to be a senior prefect where my role was to help to maintain discipline.

I was in the College Scout Troop (2nd Colombo, St. Paul’s) and a report started: “Hats off to Patrol Leader Charles Schokman and his patrol, who, during this time displayed the cream of scouting at the Mayor’s Flag Competition of September, 1946, and raised the Troop to a higher peak of efficiency by winning the Runners Up Challenge Cup”. These are such good memories.

I was taught by many teachers throughout my schooling years but the ones I remember best were Mr David, Mr Jayawardena, Mr Bandaranaike, Mr Ekanayake and Miss Gunawardene. Some of the Principals were Mr. T C Ekanayake, Rev. R. Hoole Mr. S E P Jansz and Mr.A Rajaindram.

St Matthew’s College equipped me with many skills, knowledge and experiences that I was able to take with me into my working and social life.

I commenced working in 1950 at the age of 21 at M/S Walker Sons & Co Ltd, as a shipping clerk, starting at the bottom rung of the corporate ladder. During my tenure of service of 17 years I was gradually promoted and was finally appointed the manager of the Wharf & Shipping Dept. in a Senior Executive Position. At St Matthew’s College I had the honour to be trained in leadership skills which I was able to transfer into my working life, seeing to the interest of my work colleagues as the President of The Ceylon Mercantile Union (Walker’s Branch).

Other contemporaries of mine who succeeded were Maxwell De Alwis and Maurice Lea who became priest of the Anglican Church, A E Mansoor who became a doctor and Bagoos Saldin who was rated one of the best fullbacks in soccer. He sadly died whilst on the field in 1967.

A Tribute to all my Teachers

I am writing this tribute because I want you to know how much what you did mattered. You were there for me and the other students in a way parents, siblings and friends could not be, and you have inspired me to become the best version of myself. I imagine it would have been tough having students come in and out of your classroom every year, and it can often feel like you were not making a difference in our lives, especially in just a few short months, so, for this reason above all, I want to finally, and most importantly, thank you, my teachers for not just teaching me to pass school, but for teaching me to succeed in life.

School Concert

At one of the St Matthew’s School concerts the senior girls performed a Kandyan Dance trained by the drama and music teacher, Chandralekha, who was the young wife of J.D.A. Perera, a well-known painter. You can see my sister Fortune standing up (L-R) in 4th place.

Chandralekha also lead the choir to win the all schools singing competition with the rendition of the folk song, ‘Oh No, John. No John No’ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P5se6byRD4A

She served St. Matthew’s for a short time and sadly died at a very young age.

My dad was also a product of St Matthew’s College, a person that brought credit to his school. His seven children, 5 sons and 2 daughters, were also educated in the same school. Dad showed a keen interest in our school activities, playing an important role in the student/parent relationship.

Dad was a philanthropist and a well-known and respected person in the community. He founded the Dematagoda Christian Guild in 1934 that served the needs of the aged, the poor, the disabled and the destitute. He especially worked among the children and was affectionately known to them as Papa Schokman.

He, with his family migrated to Australia in 1972. Sadly, he died at the age of 87 in Melbourne. For further information please go to: https://www.compelledbylove.org.au/operation-hope

The Late Mrs. Marie O’Connor

Founder & Former Principal of St. Matthew’s School

Dematagoda, Ceylon.