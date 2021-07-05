5 Star SRI LANKAN FOOD at Cape Weligama : MOST EXPENSIVE Hotel in Sri Lanka (OVER $1000/DAY)

Resembling a traditional Sri Lankan village, the property stretches over 12 acres and has the best pools in Sri Lanka. Our villa has its own private infinity pool overlooking the Indian Ocean. There is no other place in the world like it!!! We are giving you an exclusive look at this room, which includes an amazing sauna! We are showing you their world-class Chef’s Table multi-course dinner at Tableau, where the chef uses local ingredients to create unique Sri Lankan dishes right before your eyes. We will also be showing you some rare cocktails created by their top mixologist, even super spicy drinks made with Sri Lankan chilies! We will be showing you their most amazing breakfast served in floating baskets in the private pool, with delicious pastries baked fresh on-site. And of course, a luxurious afternoon tea using Single Estate Ran Watte (highest elevation) Dilmah Tea. Our experience at Cape Weligama exceeded all of our expectations! We definitely recommend experiencing a luxurious stay while travelling in Sri Lanka. You will be treated like ROYALTY! We would like to thank the team at Cape Weligama for making our stay EXCEPTIONAL!

We’re Luke Martin and Sabrina Davidson, food lovers and world travellers! We make videos about local, authentic and unique foods from across the globe. We particularly like to sample street food across Asia. We’ve eaten our way across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, parts of Africa, North America and the list is still growing! Our mission is to create content that is entertaining, informative, honest and fun! We love what we do and we are always grateful for your support! Thank you and see you on the next episode!