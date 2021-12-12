A beautiful way to LEND A HELPING HAND…

I tried, and I tried, but I just couldn’t recollect any local beauty pageant winner – in the recent past – devoting some of her, let’s say, precious time, for the upliftment of society…yes, charity work, where those in need would benefit by her good deeds.

We have had beauties representing our country at several prestigious beauty pageants, and some of them have done their motherland proud. But, no sooner they return, it’s all tamashas – parties, modelling, etc.

Nothing wrong with that kind of celebrations, but these queens should look beyond those fun activities.

They must remember that a pageant winner should possess not only beauty, but also brains, and a caring heart, and that’s when they stand out from the rest.

Pushpika De Silva, Mrs. Sri Lanka for Mrs. World 2022, is an exception, where charity work is number one on her bucket list, and she is doing it through her ‘Lend a Helping Hand’ project.

Says Pushpika: “This campaign is dear to me. With the very meaning of the title, I am extending my helping hand to my fellow brothers and sisters in need; in a time where our very existence has become a huge question and people battling for daily survival.

“This is a timely and a relevant topic for today’s society. With the pandemic running rampant, we as a country, we as a society, are even unsure of a tomorrow of many! So, my campaign ‘Lend a Helping Hand’ invites everyone to think of each other”

In fact, Pushpika has embarked on another major project…to build a home for a family.

Yes, a family of four, in the Kalutara district, is being gifted the opportunity of having a home of their own. The foundation stone was laid by Pushpika herself and the construction work has already begun.

According to Pushpika, this project, too, is very dear to her heart.

Through her campaign, and her reign, as Mrs. Sri Lanka, she believes she can make a change, though small.

She expressed: “It’s the start that’s difficult. Once I start, I ensure I see the finish line in anything.

“This project is dear to me as I know the value of family, value of a home, the value of parents and children sharing the space we all yearn for – a home”.

While we wish Pushpika all the very best, we want to see her continue with her great deeds, through her ‘Lend a Helping Hand’ campaign, as well as bring back the lost glory of Sri Lanka at the Mrs. World Pageant, to be held in the States, in January 2022.