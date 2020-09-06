A CANCER PATIENT SINGING WITH THE FAMOUS SINGER KEERTHI PASQUALE BEFORE HER DEATH – REST IN PEACE – By Des Kelly









A very sad video indeed. This young doctor-to-be, dying of a brain tumour, and yet facing death so bravely, being helped up to sing (beautifully) on stage with one of Sri Lanka’s best, most compassionate entertainers, Keerthi Pasqual leaving most of her audience, and me, in tears, knowing that this was the last song she would sing before she died, and this, she did, leaving us all heartbroken. May she now rest in peace.







