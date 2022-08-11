A Celebration of International Youth Day 2022

International Youth Day is celebrated on 12 August 2022, bringing awareness to issues facing young people and celebrating their potential in building a better future.

At NSW Multicultural Health Communication Service (MHCS), we recognise the value of diversity and co-design in enriching our work. We are investing in young people through our Multicultural Youth Ambassador Program. In the words of one of our current youth ambassador, “I would like to recognize the valuable support from NSW Multicultural Health Communication Service team for this wonderful opportunity to share our experience and promoting key health messages to our friends, family and networks”

Multicultural Health Youth Ambassador Program

This year the NSW Multicultural Health Communication Service is working together with eleven dynamic Ambassadors to increase health literacy around COVID-19 amongst young people from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds.

Co-designed COVID-19 social media campaign

Video messages

The Multicultural Youth COVID-19 Ambassadors Project is co-led by MHCS and the NSW Ministry of Health, and supported by the NSW Department of Customer Service and Multicultural NSW.

Please share the videos from these youth ambassadors on your social media channels!

For more information, please contact MHCS Senior Project Officer, Gayathri (Gaya) Dharmagesan on gayathri.dharmagesan@health.nsw.gov.au .