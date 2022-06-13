“A CHAPTER ON COMEDY” – by Des Kelly

It had to come from Charles Schokman of course, and e’Lanka says “thank you” to both “Charlies” involved. The Chaplain that Schokman is referring to, in this most interesting story, is of course The former Knight of the British Empire, Sir Charles Chaplain, mostly famous as a comical British Actor, who brought smiles and laughter to millions of folk around the Globe, who watched Charlie’s antics on Cinema Screens everywhere. Unlike many English Comedians of his era, Charlie Chaplain was not large at all in stature, but, made up for this amply, in the roles he played, with a natural comedic abandon, most brilliantly.

However, in addition to his acting, Sir C.C. was also a Musician of note, whose most famous song Composition was naturally titled “Smile”, a most beautiful piece of music with lyrics to match.

I can say with pride, that I did sing this song myself, on many occasions, and will feature the best version of this great man’s song, to hopefully enhance Charlie Schokman’s story on the other Charlie, certainly one of the greatest remembered Icons of Britian of old. So, ladies & gentlemen, here’s my advice to you,

Smile, though your heart is aching,

Smile, even though it’s breaking,

Although a tear may be ever so near, may you smile, etc., etc., as you remember Sir Charles Chaplain

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

Charlie Chaplin (my namesake} lived to be 88 years old. Five years my junior.

He left us four messages which is worth a read.

(1) Nothing is permanent in this world, not even our problems.

(2) I love walking in the rain because no one can see my tears.

(3) The most wasted day in life is the day we do not laugh.

(4) The six best doctors in the world are… :

1. Sun,

2. Rest ,

3. Exercise,

4. Modesty ,

5. Self respect

6. Good friends.

Stick with these things in all stages of your life and enjoy healthy living…

When you see the moon, you see the beauty of God..

If you see the sun you see the power of God..

If you look at yourself in the mirror, you see God’s best creation. So believe that.

We are all just tourists here, God is our travel agent who has already determined our routes, bookings and destinations.. trust him and enjoy life.

Life is just a journey! Therefore live today to the fullest!

Tomorrow may never be no more..