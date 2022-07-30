A message from the Hon. Mark Coure, Minister for Multiculturalism

MESSAGE FROM THE HON. MARK COURE MP

Minister for Multiculturalism

International Day of Friendship

This Saturday (30 July) is International Day of Friendship, which I hope you will all join me in acknowledging and celebrating.

Proclaimed in 2011 by the United Nations General Assembly, this international day was born from the recognition that friendship between people, countries, and cultures can break down barriers, build bridges between communities and ultimately foster greater social cohesion.

There is no greater multicultural society in the world than here in NSW and we are great because of how united we are. We are united through our shared values, our want for harmony and mutual respect and understanding of our differences.

So this International Day of Friendship, I am reaching out to you to say thank you for working with and supporting me in my pursuit to make NSW an even stronger, more cohesive and harmonious multicultural society.

Together, let’s continue to start new friendships, build on current ones and rekindle old ones.

The Hon. Mark Coure MP

Minister for Multiculturalism

Minister for Seniors