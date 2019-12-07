A NEW PEACE SONG IN SRI LANKA – KAWADAA HO (SOMEDAY)

A translation of the lyric is shown below:

Might The Fires of War Be Quenched in this World – One Day?

Might Peace Reign Supreme – One day?

Might the Whole World Stand United – One Day?

Might A Day of Peace Arrive One Day – The Entire World Banding Together – One Day?

Might The World Unite to Become One Country – One Day?

Might The Boundaries of Cages & Fences Crumble Away – and

Might Religious Divides Disappear – One Day?

Might Hearts Filled with Humanity Spread Across the World?

This Is the Simple Dream of All of Us

The Power of Kindness – What We All Wish For

Might Want & Hindrance be Distanced From Us – One Day?

Might People The World Over – Be Those Who Have & Are Able – One day?

Might This Dream See The Light – One Day?

Might A New World Order Filled With A Spirit of Kindness See The Light – One Day?

Might Our Mother Land Be Free – One Day?

Might All Parties Unite for the Sake of the Country – One Day?

Might There Be A Day When Thieving Politicians are No More?

Might The Honest & Educated Become Our Peoples Leaders – One Day?