A NEW PEACE SONG IN SRI LANKA – KAWADAA HO (SOMEDAY)
A translation of the lyric is shown below:
Might The Fires of War Be Quenched in this World – One Day?
Might Peace Reign Supreme – One day?
Might the Whole World Stand United – One Day?
Might A Day of Peace Arrive One Day – The Entire World Banding Together – One Day?
Might The World Unite to Become One Country – One Day?
Might The Boundaries of Cages & Fences Crumble Away – and
Might Religious Divides Disappear – One Day?
Might Hearts Filled with Humanity Spread Across the World?
This Is the Simple Dream of All of Us
The Power of Kindness – What We All Wish For
Might Want & Hindrance be Distanced From Us – One Day?
Might People The World Over – Be Those Who Have & Are Able – One day?
Might This Dream See The Light – One Day?
Might A New World Order Filled With A Spirit of Kindness See The Light – One Day?
Might Our Mother Land Be Free – One Day?
Might All Parties Unite for the Sake of the Country – One Day?
Might There Be A Day When Thieving Politicians are No More?
Might The Honest & Educated Become Our Peoples Leaders – One Day?
