A new train service to be launched next month for tourists to see the upcountry

Source:Colombopage

Feb 27, Colombo: Dhammika Jayasundara, General Manager of Railways has said that a special passenger train will be operated between Kandy and Demodara from March 4 for tourists to view the upcountry.

The official told Silumina that this is the first time in the history of Sri Lanka Railways that a tourist train has been added to the fleet on a regular schedule.

He said the train will stop at St. Clair Falls, Great Western Railway Station, Elgin Falls, Pattipola SUMMIT LEVEL Idalgashinna Railway Station, Demodara Arch Bridge, Demodara Bridge and tunnel, and near several special tunnels.

The train will stop at those places for about 15 minutes and give the

tourists a chance to see the sights. The train will stop at only a few stations with more tourists and passengers.

The train will leave Kandy at 7.00 am daily and reach Demodara at 2.45 pm. It will leave Demodara at 3.40 pm daily and reach Kandy at 9.35 pm.