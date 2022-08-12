Adieu! Olivia Newton-John …. Aussie Star known Worldwide- by Michael Roberts

Source:Thuppahis

Olivia Newton-John has died aged 73 after battling cancer for 30 years. The Australian singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur and activist passed away on Monday morning US local time surrounded by family and friends at her home in California, according to her husband. Olivia with John Travolta when they starred in ‘Grease’ …1978. Picture: Getty Images.

Newton-John is best-known for starring in the 1978 musical Grease alongside John Travolta, as the-girl-next-door Sandy, who trades her ankle-length skirt and prim and proper hair for skin-tight black pants and a perm.

She went on to win four Grammys and had five number one hits and ten top ten hits. She also had two number one albums in the 1970s.

She was also passionate about the environment and animal rights, and devoted much of her time and celebrity to charities after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.

Her husband John Easterling said in a statement: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

“Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall”.

A heartbroken John Travolta took to social media saying: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much,” he wrote on Instagram.

“We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”