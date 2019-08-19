Home  ⁄  Classifieds  ⁄  Aged Care Support Worker Program in Australia

Aged Care Support Worker Program in Australia

Aug 19, 2019

( TSS 482 Working Visa  – 2+2 years )

Aged Care and Disability support workers are needed in Australia to work in the Regional Areas of New South Wales  / South Australia / Queensland.

Looking for suitable / Qualified staff from Sri Lanka, Nepal and India.

Details:

– Must have minimum of 2 years working experience in the Health Care Industry.

– Must have minimum Diploma in Nursing Qualification.

– Must have Overall IELTS score of 6.0 or above.

Process:
Need to study online to obtain Australian Qualification through RPL (Recognition of Prior Learning).

– Duration of the Application process  is 6-9 months depending on the RPL Process & Identified Gap Training.

 

If Interested, please request an  information pack by sending an

email to: damayanthi.k@hotmail.com

 

 

