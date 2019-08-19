by In

Aged Care Support Worker Program in Australia

( TSS 482 Working Visa – 2+2 years )

Aged Care and Disability support workers are needed in Australia to work in the Regional Areas of New South Wales / South Australia / Queensland.

Looking for suitable / Qualified staff from Sri Lanka, Nepal and India.

Details:

– Must have minimum of 2 years working experience in the Health Care Industry.

– Must have minimum Diploma in Nursing Qualification.

– Must have Overall IELTS score of 6.0 or above.

Process:

– Need to study online to obtain Australian Qualification through RPL (Recognition of Prior Learning).

– Duration of the Application process is 6-9 months depending on the RPL Process & Identified Gap Training.

If Interested, please request an information pack by sending an

email to: damayanthi.k@hotmail.com