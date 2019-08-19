Aged Care Support Worker Program in Australia
( TSS 482 Working Visa – 2+2 years )
Aged Care and Disability support workers are needed in Australia to work in the Regional Areas of New South Wales / South Australia / Queensland.
Looking for suitable / Qualified staff from Sri Lanka, Nepal and India.
Details:
– Must have minimum of 2 years working experience in the Health Care Industry.
– Must have minimum Diploma in Nursing Qualification.
– Must have Overall IELTS score of 6.0 or above.
Process:
– Need to study online to obtain Australian Qualification through RPL (Recognition of Prior Learning).
– Duration of the Application process is 6-9 months depending on the RPL Process & Identified Gap Training.
If Interested, please request an information pack by sending an
email to: damayanthi.k@hotmail.com
Leave a Reply