All You Need is Love’ is a live concert which will be held on the 31st of July 2022 @ Timbre +Eastside from 6pm to 8pm (Singapore Time ) and live streamed

Dear Friends of Sri Lanka ,

‘All You Need is Love’ is live concert which will be held on the 31st of July 2022 @ Timbre +Eastside from 6pm to 8pm (Singapore Time ) and live streamed on https://www.aynil.live/

The live event seeks to fundraise for the Singapore Red Cross’ Sri Lanka Humanitarian Crisis Response. 100% of all Funds raised will be channeled to the Singapore Red Cross (SRC).

On the ground, SRC supports communities in need, and will be working with humanitarian organisations like the Sri Lanka Red Cross, Foundation of Goodness and Rise up Food Programme

To donate to the cause or book a table please visit https://www.giving.sg/campaigns/all_you_need_is_love

giving.sg is Singapore’s one-stop national giving platform to donate, volunteer and fundraise for any of the over 600 registered non-profits in Singapore.