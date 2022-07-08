Almsgiving Goodna Temple Monks to pay tribute to those Servicemen who sacrificed their lives or suffered horrendous injuries to safeguard our motherland

Dear Friends and your families,

As we mark the 13th anniversary of the end of the 33-year long separatist war in Sri Lanka, there will be a Commemoration Ceremony to honour and pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives or suffered horrendous injuries to safeguard our motherland.

All those who put their lives in the firing line for the sake of all Sri Lankans regardless of ethnic and religious differences to bring peace and harmony to Sri Lanka must be remembered with gratitude and honour.

They gave their tomorrow for our today.

Therefore, irrespective of our own beliefs – political, religious or any other, it is our utmost duty to pay respect to all those who sacrificed their lives to safeguard us. This is an event to promote peace and harmony among all Sri Lankan communities.

We ask all friends to kindly join us Ranaviru Commemoration Day

Saturday 16th July 10.00 AM Ranaviru Upahara Pooja

Venue: Sri Lanka Buddhist Vihara Goodna, 108 Eric St, Goodna

We welcome you to bring a plate or dessert to be shared amongst the monks and the devotees.

Let us never forget those sacrifices!

Please tell your friends about the Ranaviru Commemoration Day and join us to make these event a success.

Thanking you in advance,

Jayantha Pathikirikorale

Committee Member and Past President

SRI LANKA EX-SERVICEMEN ASSOCIATION OF QUEENSLAND Inc.

(Incorporation Number: IA55797) ABN: 60 493 204 947

P.O Box 351, Springwood. Queensland 4127. Australia

Tel: +61 412 438 283 Email: jayantha@ctcspringwood.com.au Web: www.slexservicesqld.org.au

Please join our Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The-Sri-Lanka-Ex-Services-and-Police-Association-Queensland-722375024603002/?hc_ref=NEWSFEED&fref=nf

WE POST OUR PHOTOS WITH HAPPY FACES IN 2022 BECAUSE THEY SAVED US IN 2009.