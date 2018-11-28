“ALPHABETICALLY YOURS” SERIES 12. (L) – By Des Kelly

Texas is famously known as one of the biggest States in America. In Texas, everything is supposed to be larger than life. However, about 19 km from Fredericksburg, in the hill -Country of Texas, known as one of the best “venues” of good old Country Music, is the little Town named Luckenbach, sometimes pronounced “Lookin bach”, where dwells an uncoordinated Community who decided that both Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson record a song dedicated to them, and this is exactly what happened.

Luckenbach Texas therefore became another “hit” for this famous duo, and, because I love the song, I have decided to share it with our eLanka Community, which is growing, by the day. We now proudly boast more than 20 thousand members who receive personal newsletters every week, and, who, no doubt, will enjoy Waylon & Willie, followed by a Hawaiian lady with ” Lovely Hula Hands” and shows them off to us as she dances to Hawaiian music, yet another type of music that is very pleasing to the ear.

Music like this takes it’s listeners down memory-lane, and, folks, every one of us have memories that do come back to us from time to time. Please read, listen, and enjoy.

Desmond Kelly.