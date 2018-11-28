“Red Planet-Robotic-Push” – By Des Kelly

A few months ago (5th May 2018), to be exact, a rocket appropriately named “Insight” was launched from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California at 9.05 pm AEST.,was in “Cruise-mode” for 6 months, got there after a 60 day “Approach to the surface phase”, taking only about 6 minutes during the descent/entry stage to successfully land gently on Mars, the Red Planet at exactly 7 minutes to 7am, Melbourne time.

About 33.9 million miles from Earth, where humanoids are desperately searching for another Planet to “migrate” to,

Mars will now have to be “probed” by some “bloody boring apparatus” to the depth of about 5 miles to find out whether there is any water down there, I suppose, to keep the new migrants living. We are, as everybody knows, heavily over-populated on Earth, at the moment. Every-bloody-where. !!!

In the near future, after my time is over, hopefully, Sri Lanka itself will no longer be called by that name. The English called it Ceylon, in the past, (oh, the precious memories).

It will probably called “Chilon” in the future, because China already “owns” part of the Country anyway. (Hambanthota, to be exact), and unless they study Mandarin until it is coming out of their ears, the Sinhalese folk will have to get ready to meet the little red guys with the antennae & learn “Martian”, as it is now becoming more difficult to migrate to Australia, even, where the population is ever increasing and you have to learn to speak English good.!!

President Trump is calling for help to build his “great wall” around Mexico, the “Rocket-man” is back, firing his own rockets again,(maybe he wants to go to the moon)!!. India is also over-crowded, but as long as they have Virat Kohli, they do not care.!!. Yes, Earth is getting over-populated to the extreme, the result ?, we are now trying to find another Planet to pester, or another World to worry.

Pardon me for digressing, but while our adult “Unions” are now fairly quiet, children are fast becoming unionists and, instead of being at school, are now roaming the Streets of Australia, carrying placards and shouting slogans, about which, they know absolutely nothing. Instead of learning their A.B.C. they are concentrating on “Climate-Change”, and learning to climb onto “over-passes” to chuck big rocks down at trucks passing below them. I don’t call them children, they are nothing but “BRATS” to me. I rest my case.

Desmond Kelly.