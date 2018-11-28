Attempt of Guiness World Record by Sanath Bandara

Hi, I am Sanath Bandara – an experienced Ultra Marathon runner – currently living in Brisbane, Australia. I’m challenging myself to support Australian Cancer Council in their mission for a Cancer Free Future.

On Sunday 2nd of December, I am going to attempt a Guinness World Record, running 100miles (160km) continuously on treadmill and the all the donations from the well wishers will be donated to this great cause.

1 in 2 Australians will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Please make a donation to support cancer research and provide vital services for Australians living with cancer.

Thank you for your generous donation. Together, we can beat cancer!

A Guinness World Record Attempt for “Fastest 100 miles on a treadmill (male)”

– Date/Time: Sunday 2nd December 2018 from 7am (approx. 13+hrs)

– Place: Stepz Fitness, 441 Algester Road, Parkinson QLD 4115

ALL ARE WELCOME!