American Pie – what an incredible piece of work – Bye Bye Miss American Pie

What an incredible piece of work. Follow the lyrics closely together with the photos. They synchronize beautifully to explain each verse. Although Don McClean only released the song in 1971, for those of us who grew up in the 40s, 50’s and 60’s this is a great piece with some very poignant moments in the history of those times.

And for those of you who did not, it’s a taste of what you missed. I knew that “American Pie” was the name of the plane in which Buddy Holly, Richie Valens, and The Big Bopper were killed when it crashed in 1958 – and I knew the chorus about music dying on that day.

However, when the words are put together with pictures and film clips the song takes on more meaning. It took a lot of thought to produce this and it brings back lots of memories and also makes the lyrics really come alive. Those were the days and we were very fortunate to grow up during that period of time.