AN INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE FOR THE MONTH OF JULY 2021

Every mystery contains two parts – one you know and the other you don’t! The Holy Trinity is one we cannot easily grasp, because our finite minds cannot fully comprehend the Infinite. The Bible reveals that there is one God in three persons – the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. The power of God resides in all three persons. For instance, Jesus said before His ascension into heaven, ‘that the Father has given all power and authority to Him’ (Matthew 28 : 18-20).

Jesus said to his Disciples, “As the Father has sent me, so I am sending you!” (John 20 : 20-22). Jesus while sending his Disciples, tells them to be clothed with power from on high (Luke 24 : 45-49). From these passages we see that the power we are given is passed on from the Father to the Son and from

the Son to the Holy Spirit. So we need a ‘power from above’ as the source of all power. Without his power our witnessing will have no effect.

Jesus also called the Holy Spirit our Comforter and Counselor so we can depend on the Holy Spirit’s empowering. The Spirit is also our Teacher and Guide in all situations.

It is comforting to know that the Holy Spirit helps us in our weaknesses and intercedes on our behalf before the Throne of God (Romans 8 : 26-28). Faithful, winsome witnessing is the result of being powered by the Spirit.

The Holy Spirit empowers us to live a victorious life of peace and joy in Christ. It is my prayer that you will be enriched through the power of the Spirit as you live your daily life. As a

self-searching challenge read Galatians 5 : 22-26 and

1 Corinthians 13:1-8 and see how you would score yourself. Is it time to kneel down and take it to the Lord in prayer?

Powered by the Spirit we live and walk in the power of Christ’s love. Rev. Neville Koch.

Pray this link will be a Blessing to you.

www.youtube.com/watch?v#1709FEA (click & wait awhile)

Rev. Neville Koch of the Christian Reformed Church is a Sri Lankan now living with his family in California, USA.

He is the author of the book “The Light Shines Through”

This book is available (Paperback or Kindle eBook) go to Amazon.com and type in the search “The Light Shines Through” by Rev Neville Koch. (For those in Australia, omit the letters .au)