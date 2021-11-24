AN INSPIRATIONAL MESSAGE FOR THE

MONTH OF NOVEMBER 2021

Slow Dance By David L. Weatherford

“Slow Dance is an interesting poem that grips readers and causes them to think about the way in which they live their lives. It is a poem that a great number of us need to hear before getting out of bed each morning or climbing into the car before work.

How often do you stop to take in the moment? Imagine a man who is not as happy as he wishes to be. He works a full time job, owns a house and is able to pay all his own bills.

However, he comes home from work to his house every night just to make a quick dinner, watch television and fall asleep. On one of his days off he decides to take a trip to the park. He notices children playing, squirrels running through the grass, and trees moving in the wind. He pays attention to the bench he’s on, and the space he takes up. He remembers now he’s a living, breathing person. His worries are forgotten in this moment. This holds a powerful insight for happiness; take some time to enjoy the current moment you are experiencing. Being able to enjoy the little things is needed to be happy.”



This message is strongly conveyed in the poem Slow Dance by David L. Weatherford.

Slow Dance

Have you ever watched kids on a merry-go-round

Or listened to rain slapping on the ground?

Ever followed a butterfly’s erratic flight

Or gazed at the sun fading into the night?

You better slow down, don’t dance so fast,

Time is short, the music won’t last.

Do you run through each day on the fly?

When you ask, “How are you?” do you hear the reply?

When the day is done, do you lie in your bed

With the next hundred chores running through your head?

You better slow down, don’t dance so fast,

Time is short, the music won’t last.

Ever told your child, “We’ll do it tomorrow,”

And in your haste not seen his sorrow?

Ever lost touch, let a good friendship die,

’Cause you never had time to call and say hi?

You better slow down, don’t dance so fast,

Time is short, the music won’t last.

When you run so fast to get somewhere,

You miss half the fun of getting there.

When you worry and hurry through your day,

It’s like an unopened gift thrown away.

Life is not a race, so take it slower,

Hear the music before your song is over.

SLOW DOWN—What the Bible says:–

Sometimes we need to SLOW DOWN so God’s Goodness and Mercy can catch up with us.

Proverbs 4:23 states, “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.”

Matthews 6:34, “Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.

Notice that above all else, we are responsible for the health of our own heart. So if you are too busy to live a healthy life, it’s time to slow down.