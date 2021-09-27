An Urgent Appeal to Help COVID situation in Sri Lanka – Our Fourth Project

The Teaching Hospital Ragama, The General Hospital, Kegalle and The Base Hospital, Diyatalawa in Sri Lanka are desperately in need of interim fully-equipped High Dependency Units (HDU) to offer care for those who need oxygen immediately.

Sri Lanka Association of NSW (SLANSW) in conjunction with SLCAA are raising AUD15,000 towards this project. This needs to be completed by Friday, October 15, 2021 to make this project successful.

The total value of this project is estimated to be AUD 66,789. Various Rotary clubs will top up our contribution to meet the total value.

The Rotary Club of Colombo Regency will procure and deliver these life-saving equipment to the identified hospitals.

Your donations are tax deductible, and a tax receipt will be issued, and

The sponsoring Rotary clubs will recognize donors who contribute AUD 1,500 or more towards this project as a Paul Harris Fellow (PHF), including a certificate, pin, and medallion.

Sri Lanka Covid Aid Australasia (SLCAA) account details:

Commonwealth Bank

Name: SLANSW-SL COVID AID

BSB: 062-410

A/C: No 10698710

Please mark:

1. Reference COVID/ROTARY to identify donations to this specific project, and

2. Email Your Name/ Email Address/Mobile Number/Donation Amount to: info@srilankacovidaid.org to issue the tax invoice.

Please find the attached flyer for further details.

We appreciate your generous support to promote this and donation towards this worthy cause.

Thank you.

Nalika Padmasena

President