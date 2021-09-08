“ANOTHER DAMN SCAM” – bby Des Kelly

Something that I do not have to worry about anymore, and, for the moment, this applies to many people, but just as Fawlty Towers reminds us, we could quite possibly have to indulge in hotel-stays from time to time, after Covid 19 is no longer a threat. However, that being the case, Hotel-Scams come into being, once again, and there are NO Vaccinations for them.

I have to thank my friend Dallas Achilles for this “post” and decided to share it with all members of e’Lanka.

Let this be a warning folks, for when you start travelling again. Let me stress however, that MOST Hotels tend to do the right thing by their customers, BUT, there is always a rotten apple or two, in a bag of good ones, so take care. You have collected more money than ever before, thru lockdowns, do not LOSE most of it, thru ANOTHER DAMN SCAM.

Desmond Kelly.

(Editor-in-Chief) e’Lanka.

If you travel and stay at hotels/motels you MUST read this one

Hotel Scam (This is one I would have fallen for!)

Creativity wow.!! This is one of the best scams I’ve heard about. You arrive at your hotel and check in at the front desk. Typically when checking in, you give the front desk your credit card (for any charges to your room) and they don’t retain the card. You go to your room and settle in.

The hotel receives a call and the caller asks for (as an example) room 620 – which happens to be your room.

The phone rings in your room. You answer and the person on the other end says the following: ‘This is the front desk. When checking in, we came across a problem with your charge card information. Please re-read me your credit card numbers and verify the last 3 digits numbers at the reverse side of your charge card.’

Not thinking anything wrong, since the call seems to come from the front desk you oblige. But actually, it is a scam by someone calling from outside the hotel. They have asked for a random room number, then ask you for your credit card and address information. They sound so professional, that you think you are talking to the front desk.

If you ever encounter this scenario on your travels, tell the caller that you will be down to the front desk to clear up any problems. Then, go to the front desk or call directly and ask if there was a problem. If there was none, inform the manager of the hotel that someone tried to scam you of your credit card information, acting like a front desk employee.

This was sent by someone who has been duped……..and is still cleaning up the mess.