Another round of talks between President, IMF

Another round of discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with the aim of finding solutions to the financial crisis facing Sri Lanka, was held yesterday afternoon (26) at the President’s Office under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

President Wickremesinghe joined the meeting via zoom technology exchanged ideas in a positive manner. The IMF had made a request for additional information pertaining to electricity tariff revisions, the Excise Act etc and it was decided at this meeting to provide the requested information by next Monday.

Financial and legal advisors of the IMF joined the meeting and another round of discussions has been scheduled for next Wednesday (31).

Peter Breuer, Head of the International Monetary Fund’s Negotiation Panel, Deputy Head Masahiro Nozaki, Tubagus Feridhanusetyawan, Permanent Representative of the International Monetary Fund in Sri Lanka and Chief of Staff to the President and Senior Advisor to the President on National Security Sagala Ratnayaka, President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake,

Central Bank Governor Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe and several other Central Bank senior officers were present on this occasion.