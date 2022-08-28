UNICEF & ROTARY to raise funds globally to procure medicines for Sri Lanka

Dear Friends, Relations and Classmates living in Australia.,

Like in the past, I hope you could help me with this project too. Kindly pass this to many Sri Lankans living in Australia and all our relations. I am sure they all will help.

This is a very urgent and humanitarian project, bringing a partnership between UNICEF & ROTARY to raise funds globally to procure medicines for Sri Lanka, chaired by K.Ravindran former International President of The Rotary, a classmate of mine.

Now almost 200 medical items are in shortage, including 76 essential, life-saving drugs, from blood-thinners for heart attack and stroke patients to antibiotics, rabies vaccines and cancer chemotherapy drugs. Essential surgical equipment and anaesthesia is running out so fast that the decision was made for only emergency surgeries, mostly heart and cancer patients, to go ahead. All routine surgeries – anything from hernias to swollen appendices – have been put on hold. Some government hospitals have been instructed to only admit emergency patients.

It could well have been one of us or one of our loved ones who needed help.

Here is an opportunity to be of tangible help to our mother land with a guilt edged guarantee that the money you donate will go to the planned recipients.

Please see the link below for details.

https://www.unicef.org/srilanka/press-releases/unicef-and-rotary-int-partner

I am happy to give you details on how to make donations to the UNICEF-ROTARY INTERNATIONAL Website straight into the STC page or under your name.

Step 01 – Print https://www.lifeline srilanka.rotary.unicef.org.au//sthomascollegemountlavinia on google and click. It will bring you directly to the STC page.

Step 02 – Hit one of the value buttons. If that does not work type out the amount you want to give on the ‘other’ space.

Step 03 – Click ‘Pay with Card’

Step 04 – Unclick the button charging $4.13 fund raising costs. We don’t want to pay that.

Step 05 – Fill up your name, Email and massage (optional) and press ’Next’

Step 06 – Fill up your Credit or Debit Card details & the job is done!

UNICEF will immediately acknowledge receipt of your donation by email and your name with the amount donated will appear on the STC page of the website.

What I would like to request from you is kindly pass on this message to at least ten others and get them to participate. If they are not Thomians they could donate under their school. The list could be seen by clicking FIND A FUNDRAISER.

I trust that you will make your donations of whatever you can afford, to this great and worthy cause. My sincere and earnest wish is that every friend, relation and Thomian will help us to make this project viable and make our country a better place to live.

Words such as charity and philanthropy describe a voluntary act as a matter of kindness rather than duty. However, international humanitarianism seems more like duty than kindness or maybe it is a combination, two in one , a gift that we have to give.

The Greatest happiness one can enjoy is to make some other person happy.

If we achieve this we have done well.

With kind regards

Sriyan