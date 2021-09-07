Anton expands to East Africa; steps foot in Kenya taking Sri Lankan PVC to the World

Source:Bizenglish

Anton, the local PVC giant made history by expanding its operations to Kenya, by exporting locally produced products to the people of Africa.

Anton steps foot in Kenya amidst a very challenging time for people and businesses worldwide. However, the great feedback from partners and consumers alike has been quite commendable.

“We are extremely delighted to be able to offer our range of products and services to the people of East Africa, this is not just another leap in our growth testimony, but a milestone that strengthens our impact in lives.” Stated by the Management of St. Anthony’s Industries Group (Pvt) Ltd.

The Management of St. Anthony’s Industries Group (Pvt) Ltd. added, “We have been committed to bringing new products to our customers, expanding our offerings and ensuring we can create an impact in people’s lives across countries.”

Kenya, a tropical country along the East of Africa, quite vividly known for its culture, landscapes, people and its offerings to the world is on a mission to develop the county and its resources. Anton believes that stepping into the market to offer PVC products will strengthen their growth in irrigation, infrastructure and piping along industrial and consumer uses, while also resulting a as a stepping foot in the growth and expansion of the company in taking the Sri Lankan brand to the world.

Anton is one of the major players in Sri Lankan PVC industry, water tanks and roofing amongst industrial and consumer sectors. The products range from Pressure Pipes and Fittings, Water Tanks, Thermo CPVC Pipes and Fittings, Non-Pressure Pipes and Fittings, Rain Water Gutters and Fittings, Valves, Adhesives and Sealants, Conduits and Trucking, Nets, Hoses, Polar Insulation.

The company operates by its values of promise of quality and safety, best sourcing practices and disrupting its products and services with innovation using latest technological practices and in impacting the lives of its customers for the better.