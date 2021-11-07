Anushka mixes academic and wise expertise to achieve aesthetic triumph By Sunil Thenabadu

The intricate emotional process which is very much a sensible process is also automatic when it comes to innately gifted singers such as Anushka Madubashini. Anushka hails from ‘Devata’ a small village close to Galle, a past pupil of Sangamitta Girls College Galle. She had been handicapped from her young days after her father’s sudden demise when she was in Grade three. Calamity struck her family as her mother had to boost the family which comprised of another younger sister against many limitations.

Anushka was however determined to excel in studies and art accomplishing many milestones in music at school. As a teenager won several All -Island awards consecutively in singing from year 2003 to 2008.She possesses a wide vocal range.

The exposure of innate abilities to sing was after her performances in Derana Dream Star season two, allmost a decade ago. She was a forerunner for the title, however owing to the prevalent dubious SMS precedent she was eliminated when in sight of the final. Some of the songs selected in successive rounds were v.i.z Nadan Punchi Hiramane,Gangule Biduna Heena,Kimada Nawe,Kandulu Helaa Nebiliyata,Sagara Himiya Soya and the hindi song Piya Bole.Anushka received excellent comments from the professional three bench Judge panel of Rohana Bogoda,Nirosha Virajini and Keethi Pasquel. It is pertinent to cite that Anushka gathered accolades from specific invites for the live program in the likes of Vasantha Dukgannarala,Lakshan Wijesekera,Indrani Perera,Annesly Malewena,Bathiya N Santhush etc.The former quipped that Anushka possesses a folk vernacular voice while the latter duo were delighted with her voice and singing style added that she sings for the audience to “FEEL” which should be the style every singer should sing.

Anushka is a very peculiar breed of species of human pursuit dislikes fame and celebrity but who desires to stay constantly low profile. She is very reserved do not speak many associates closely with just a handful of individuals. After her triumph in the Dream Star contest when there was ample prospect for her to rise to stardom. Anushka had snubbed offers astonishing many in the field. Her voyage in this established field was snail’s tempo with no intention for monetary gains. She hardly sang on stage but only selected to sing at only random preferably for charity. What was haunting in her was to pursue a university degree in aesthetics. Her dream was met when she was selected to the University of Visual and Performing Arts after her overwhelming success in the university entrance examination. After graduation she opted initially for a short stint to accept an offer to be the music teacher at the Lyceum International School in Galle. However, she preferred to accept a post of visiting lecturer at the University of Visual and Performing Arts from the year 2015 to year 2020 in her of ethnomusicology field. As the prospects of been made permanent in the University of Visual and Performing Arts for many were very dismal, she opted to join as a teacher, a profession she adores was posted as a Teacher at Pilana Vidyarthodaya National College, Galle from mid-2020.However she is following her Master of philosophy (MPhil) externally at University of Sri Jayewardenepura. But prior to commencing the external MPhil she was endeavouring to follow the same course in an overseas University in USA or Germany to be conferred on a PhD in this field in anticipation of becoming the first Sri Lankan to be conferred on a PhD.

Owing to her busy schedule in travelling to and from Colombo and with her university responsibilities, during the past decade she had only concentrated in working in Dell Studio with Mahesh Denipitiya whom she asserts as a living God. Anushka had toured Melbourne once with the sponsorship of Derana in year 2010, twice in the latter years toured all states in Australia with the Mahesh Denipitiya orchestra where she was primarily a chorus singer. It was only in February year 2019 she participated in the Mahesh Denipitiya’s “Hitz Beatz” at Nelum Pokuna theatre.

The justification of Anushka’s snail’s tempo stance is well illustrated by the reality that Anushka’s first song “Ridunu than jeevithe bomai” which was launched only in March 2019 a decade after her Derana Dream Star triumph. This song in particular became an instant hit even with many established female singers which was heard sung even or chosen to be played by at a variety of radio/television programs. The lyrics were by popular lyricist Amila Thenuwara and music by renowned musician Aruna Gunawardena which was made into a popular music video which also won an award for the music video in year 2019.Also in year 2019 another music video released was”Athahera Yanna” lyrics by Inoka Kothalawela and music score by Aruna Gunawardena. For her talent and specially because of singing the song “Ridunu Than” song she invited to sing in the very popular weekly program at SLRC “Sihinayaki Re” on the 1st August 2021.At this program the guest invitee was Amila Thenuwara the lyricist of this very popular song which is now heard often in our radio FM air waves. Anushka has only a few credits as far as new songs are concerned. Very recently she voiced another hit song “Premaye Sirakauwo” a gift from legendary Mahesh Denipitya which to date has had many online viewers. Another, music single was “Theruna Wage Hitiyata” with music by Mahesh Denipitiya and lyrics by popular lyricist Narada Wijaysuriya.

As added Anushka prefers the snails space tempo posture in her music journey which is certainly destined to flourish.

In the context of the above it would be the fervent wish of all music lovers to appreciate Anushka’s desires in her coveted music journey.

Sunil Thenabadu in Brisbane

Photo Source:Facebook