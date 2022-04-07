Aran Fernando – 6 years, 2 law degrees from 2 different countries – L.L.B Graduate(UK) | JD Graduate(Australia)

eLanka is proud to share the following good news story from Aran…….

6 years, 2 law degrees from 2 different countries( 🇬🇧 , 🇦🇺). It is of course something to celebrate. After my advanced level I was battling depression and thoughts of suicide. My ordinary level results were 4Bs 2Cs and 1D. My a/l level results were 1B, 1D and 1U. I had no one to talk at the time and being an Asian, it’s hard to face the future when everyone disowns you. But I got myself back up and gave this law thing a try. Got through the entrance and now somehow ended up with 2 law degrees. It was a struggle but pain is only temporary. From working 2 to 3 jobs, self teaching ,memorising cases and laws for closed book timed exams and reading more than 30 books for my thesis, it was not easy,but I was not a quitter and my faith became stronger as my purpose became stronger. I am humbled and fortunate enough to live the life I have created for myself and with the Grace of God thankful to be employed working in a law firm to start my new chapter in my life.

I came from ancestral roots of slaves and tea plantation workers during colonisation. My family was not a privileged Colombo or kandy folk ,hard work is in our DNA. I know for a fact I am making my bloodline proud.

Nevertheless, there is still lot to learn.I am not perfect, I am not smart and I still make mistakes. The job is not done even though I have two law degrees. Got another road ahead, but it will be easier as my mind is stronger and I am physically healthier than I have ever been.

6 years ago, I was in brink of suicide, 6 years later I actually love Mondays.

As Kendrick Lamar famously says, “If God got us then, we gonna be alright”