Artist Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran on ‘the framework of success for a good Asian’- By Benjamin Law

“People with creative lifestyles can actually have stable incomes, flourish and be valued in society.”

Source:Theage

Each week, Benjamin Law asks public figures to discuss the subjects we’re told to keep private by getting them to roll a die. The numbers they land on are the topics they’re given. This week, he talks to Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran. The Sri Lankan-born Australian artist, 33, is best known for his brightly-coloured ceramic figures, which have been shown in public galleries and last month at Vivid Sydney. His monograph, Ramesh, is out now.

SEX

Was your family more concerned about you being queer or being an artist – or neither? It was almost like it was lumped into one package. Part of the artist package was this idea of an unconventional lifestyle. It’s quite confusing, for recent migrants especially, to understand how people with creative lifestyles can actually have stable incomes, flourish and be valued in society.

And was that package confronting for anyone? It was totally confronting. Go to university, have some kind of STEM education, don’t leave home until you can get a mortgage, then get married and have kids: that’s the framework of success for a good Asian person. It’s interesting. I also have an ongoing position at the University of NSW as a lecturer. When I was appointed there in 2017, it was like, “Okay, he’s been recognised by a sandstone university.”

Are you partnered or single at the moment? Single.

And ready to mingle? Yeah! Pretty much.

What are three criteria you’re looking for in a partner? Ambitious. Interested in food – I can’t do people who don’t like food; what would I even do with them? [laughs] And chilled – because I’m not!

True or false: artists are good lovers. True [laughs]. Lots of artists lack boundaries. Which sometimes translates well in the bedroom.

POLITICS

“All art is political.” Discuss. So much art conforms to the status quo. And not every cultural object that comes out into the world reflects political and social environments. There is so much art that is completely orthodox. Just because it might be some weird performance doesn’t make it challenging or progressive.

So in there I hear the implication that not all art is political … but good art should be? When I talk about these kinds of value terms – like “good” and “bad” – it’s just like a recipe to get cancelled [laughs]. Personally, I’m interested in art that’s authentic. Authentic expressions come from having interesting life experiences. And to make interesting art you have to be an interesting person. I’m not saying you need to be some radical zealot. All I’m saying is that you need to have some nuanced, interesting perspective on the world, and ideas, to be able to make interesting, engaging artwork. And most people don’t.

Does the idea of being cancelled make you anxious? I’m quite confident that my opinions aren’t harmful. But I often have very critical opinions and it’s important to be careful with how they’re expressed, because there’s a difference sometimes between what people say and what they mean. As an artist, you’re making an artwork, not writing an essay. [Artworks] can be interpreted in ways that might become mobilised in a certain cultural or political or social climate, in a way that you didn’t intend. So when I talk about being cancelled, I kind of say it in jest. You know what it’s like: some days you might get an Instagram comment that’s a death threat and you don’t care. And on other days, they say, “Why does this thing look like a five-year-old did it?” and you want to cry!