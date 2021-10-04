Atrial Fibrillation Project NIHR Global Health Research Group on Atrial Fibrillation Management

NIHR Global Health Research Group on Atrial Fibrillation Management – Sri Lanka

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is the most common heart rhythm disorder globally; 25% of strokes are due to AF and adults have a 1 in 4 lifetime risk of AF. The main causes, high blood pressure and diabetes, are common in Sri Lanka. AF is under-diagnosed and inadequately treated leading to missed opportunities in preventing stroke, with serious implications for quality of life and an increasing burden of caregiving as well as pressures on healthcare systems.

Led by DCFM, the University of Jaffna is collaborating with the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, to shed light on the AF situation in the Northern Province of Sri Lanka. Information about the Global AF Research Project is available here.

In Sri Lanka, this research is being carried out as three parallel studies:

A community-based study to determine the prevalence of AF, its risk factors, and the cost effectiveness of case finding strategies, and the acceptability and usability of Alivecor (a smartphone-based app) as a case finding strategy in the Northern Province;

A feasibility study to identify ways to streamline management of AF using a mHealth real-time decision support platform in the Jaffna district; and

A retrospective and prospective hospital-based study on AF management and stroke.

Academic staff members of DCFM are leading the AF project in Sri Lanka, along with other researchers at the Faculty of Medicine and Teaching Hospital Jaffna.

Country Lead

Dr R Surenthirakumaran, Consultant Community Physician, Senior Lecturer, Department of Community and Family Medicine, Faculty of Medicine-Jaffna

Primary Investigators

Dr S Kumaran, Consultant Family Physician, Senior Lecturer, Department of Community and Family Medicine, Faculty of Medicine-Jaffna

Dr B Kumaraendran, Consultant Community Physician, Senior Lecturer, Department of Community and Family Medicine, Faculty of Medicine-Jaffna

Dr M Guruparan, Consultant Cardiologist, Teaching Hospital Jaffna

Dr A Ajini, Consultant Neurologist, Teaching Hospital Jaffna and Senior Lecturer, Department of Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, Jaffna

Research Fellows

Mr. V A Sheron, Research Fellow in Health Systems Development

Dr. K Shribavan, Research Fellow in Health Economics

Ms. U Powsiga, Research Fellow in Epidemiology and Statistics

Ms. T Bamini, Research Fellow in Information Technology

Programme Manager

Mr. P Prasanth