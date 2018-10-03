Aus-Lanka Business Council and Deakin Uni Business School form partnership

Story: Contributed by Marie Pietersz, Melbourne

Photo: Courtesy of Aus-Lanka Business Council

The Aus-Lanka Business Council and Deakin University Business School signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 4 April 2018. Signatories to the partnership are Ms Dilkie Perera, National President of the Aus-Lanka Business Council (second from left) and Prof Michael Ewing, Vice Chancellor of Deakin University (second from right). Also in the picture are Mr Mohan Perera, Vice-President of the Aus-Lanka Business Council (extreme left). and Dr Luckmika Perera of Deakin University Business School (extreme right). The MoU provides a framework through which the two organisations hope to work together to achieve their mutual objectives.