AusLanka Matrimony & AusTamil Matrimony

AusLanka Matrimony

This is a service oriented matrimonial website to connect prospective Sinhalese brides and grooms living in Australia. People in Sri Lanka and New Zealand and other parts of the world are also welcome to register and find matching marriage partners.

A key objective of the website is to maintain strict confidentiality in handling personal details of brides and grooms. Parents will be able to register their children’s profiles with full confidence that their details will only be seen by other parents with matching profiles. A small annual membership fee is charged to cover the costs of website development, maintenance and admin. No other fees are payable at any stage.

=================================

AusTamil Matrimony

This is a service oriented matrimonial website to connect prospective TAMIL brides and grooms living in Australia. People in India, Sri Lanka and New Zealand and other parts of the world are also welcome to register and find matching marriage partners.

A key objective of the website is to maintain strict confidentiality in handling personal details of brides and grooms. Parents will be able to register their children’s profiles with full confidence that their details will only be seen by other parents with matching profiles. A small annual membership fee is charged to cover the costs of website development, maintenance and admin. No other fees are payable at any stage.

